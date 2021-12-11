WinCash (WCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $34.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $72,489.60 and $34.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.