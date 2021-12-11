Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

