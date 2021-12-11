Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $167.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.60 million to $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $665.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 549,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,004. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

