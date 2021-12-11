MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.04. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. 77,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

