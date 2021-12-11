MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.04. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. 77,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.