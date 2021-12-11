$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $211.10 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. Perficient has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

