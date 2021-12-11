Verge Market Cap Tops $301.64 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $301.64 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00319522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,488,790,088 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

