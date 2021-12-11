Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,976.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $544,920.24 and approximately $58,976.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

