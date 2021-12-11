Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.35 billion and the highest is $8.63 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $33.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.92 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.07 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

EXC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,164. Exelon has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

