Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.72 Million

Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $141.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.43 million to $145.00 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $119.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $599.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $628.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.23. 139,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

