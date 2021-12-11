Blank Wallet Trading Down 22.6% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $734,278.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

