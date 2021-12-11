Cardano Hits Market Cap of $44.35 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $44.35 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00171279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003105 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00518528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060272 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,824,240,747 coins and its circulating supply is 33,429,023,346 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.