Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 74,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

