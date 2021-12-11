Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

GMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,416. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

