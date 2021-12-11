Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.98. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

