-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGFS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

