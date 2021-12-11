-$0.07 EPS Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celsion by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 452,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

