DATx Price Hits $0.0002 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. DATx has a market cap of $243,038.43 and approximately $54,211.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007071 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

