Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,716.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.