RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 313,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 226,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

