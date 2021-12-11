Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.76. 17,830,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,711. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.