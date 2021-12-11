National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 15.33%.

FIZZ traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.