Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $875.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
