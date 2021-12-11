Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $875.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

