Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Perion Network by 2.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 1,600,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,163. The firm has a market cap of $787.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

