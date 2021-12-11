Zacks: Brokerages Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 140.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 477,132 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 326,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 359,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,853. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

