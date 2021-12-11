Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.