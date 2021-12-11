Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Amundi bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.