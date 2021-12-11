Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.
DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.84. 386,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,549. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 156.39.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
