Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Immunic by 48.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX remained flat at $$9.48 during midday trading on Monday. 155,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

