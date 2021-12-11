$1.48 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. ResMed posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

RMD stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.38. 398,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

