Wanchain (WAN) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $136.00 million and $2.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00170582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.13 or 0.00511883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

