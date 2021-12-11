Cordant Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

