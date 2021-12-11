Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$14.92

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

