Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 724,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,603. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

