Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011991 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.