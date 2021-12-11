VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.89 or 0.99258247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00789243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,383,164 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.