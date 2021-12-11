Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

