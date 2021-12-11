Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,858 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.