Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 3.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.