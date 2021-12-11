Reviewing Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and Its Peers

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 954 1654 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.38 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 32.16

Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.26% -85.27% -15.30%

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies rivals beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

