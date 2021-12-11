Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 332 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

