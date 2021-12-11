Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.03 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $329.17 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051967 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002572 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008914 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 240.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

