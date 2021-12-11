$0.66 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 23,819 shares of company stock worth $530,790 over the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.93. 21,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

