Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 289,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

