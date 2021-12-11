First Quadrant L P CA Buys 89 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 749,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,052,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.84. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

