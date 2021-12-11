Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,691 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

