Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $75,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 132,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $617.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.