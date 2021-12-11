Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

