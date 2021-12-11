$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $102.09. 259,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

