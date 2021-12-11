Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

ADP stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

