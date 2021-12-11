West Family Investments Inc. Has $389,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

